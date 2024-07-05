Top 5 free weekend activities

6th of July Family Backyard BBQ

Mulligan’s Irish Pub

Saturday, July 6 | 12 – 11 p.m.

Join Mulligan’s Irish Pub for a family-friendly celebration open to the public! There is a variety of events planned, including:

Live Rock Show | 4pm – 8pm | Featuring “School of Rock Tampa North, House Band”

Bike Decorating Contest | 6pm – 7pm

Lawn games ALL DAY – Giant Jenga, Giant Checkers, Cornhole and more!

$5 Mini Fold ALL DAY

$1 Off Ice Cream ALL DAY

Special BBQ Menu ALL DAY

Fore more information visit Mulligan’s Irish Pub.

Contact:

813-996-4653

[email protected]

Free Dress Give Away

Valhalla Resale, Inc.

Ongoing, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thanks to a generous donor, Valhalla Resale was gifted about 200 dresses to distribute to the local community. The give away is intended for students 9-12 attending prom. Valhalla Resale is limiting the number of students looking for dresses to 2 students every half an hour. Once an appointment is booked, recipients have 30 minutes to browse through the gifted dress collection, try on, and select 1 dress. For more information or to book an appointment visit Valhalla Resale.

Contact:

813-231-3344

[email protected]

Brewer’s Market

Pee-Pa’s Garage Craft Brewery

Every First Sunday | 12 – 4pm

Until December 1st, Pee-Pa’s Garage Craft Brewery is hosting a market open to the public with over 35 vendors! Shop, sip, and socialize with a large variety of local artists, crafters, and small businesses. For more information about the market schedule or vendor applications visit Brewer’s Market.

Contact:

727-710-2727

[email protected]

www.facebook.com/events/1111420919989117

Image Research Presents: Mind Quest No.1

Hooch and Hive

Saturday, July 6th | 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

‘Mind Quest’ is an ongoing and rotating sequence of gatherings in the Tampa/St. Pete region and beyond. Experience a journey of mind and body through music, energy, and community! Each installment includes a variety of sounds and environments brought forth by genre-spanning DJs and musicians from around the area, country, and world.

For more information, including DJ line-up, visit Hooch and Hive.

Contact:

813-251-1234

[email protected]

fb.me/e/5eSnxqyzW

2024 Emerging Artists Exhibition

Gallery at Creative Pinellas

Wednesdays – Sundays, through July 21st | 10 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Discover a diverse and innovative exhibition presenting creations by 2024 Emerging Artist grant recipients! This is the eighth annual showcase, featuring original work by ten exceptional artists: Kaitlin Crockett, Vanessa Cunto, Thomas Sayers Ellis, Fran Failla, Tyler Gillespie, Antonia Lewandowski, David McCauley, Harriet Monzon-Aguirre, Gaby Rosa and Luci Westphal. Support and acquire stunning pieces from up-and-coming artists! For more information visit Creative Pinellas.

Contact:

727-582-3600

[email protected]