Top 5 free weekend activities

Posted on by Andrew Sparks
Little boy running with American flag at sunset

6th of July Family Backyard BBQ

Mulligan’s Irish Pub

23253 Plantation Palms Blvd, Land O’ Lakes

Saturday, July 6 | 12 – 11 p.m.

Join Mulligan’s Irish Pub for a family-friendly celebration open to the public! There is a variety of events planned, including:

Live Rock Show | 4pm – 8pm | Featuring “School of Rock Tampa North, House Band”

Bike Decorating Contest | 6pm – 7pm

Lawn games ALL DAY – Giant Jenga, Giant Checkers, Cornhole and more!

$5 Mini Fold ALL DAY

$1 Off Ice Cream ALL DAY

Special BBQ Menu ALL DAY

Fore more information visit Mulligan’s Irish Pub.

Contact:

813-996-4653

[email protected]

 

Free Dress Give Away

Valhalla Resale, Inc.

6112 Central Ave, Tampa

Ongoing, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thanks to a generous donor, Valhalla Resale was gifted about 200 dresses to distribute to the local community. The give away is intended for students 9-12 attending prom. Valhalla Resale is limiting the number of students looking for dresses to 2 students every half an hour. Once an appointment is booked, recipients have 30 minutes to browse through the gifted dress collection, try on, and select 1 dress. For more information or to book an appointment visit Valhalla Resale.

Contact:

813-231-3344

[email protected]

 

Brewer’s Market

Pee-Pa’s Garage Craft Brewery

6340 49th Street North, Pinellas Park

Every First Sunday | 12 – 4pm

Until December 1st, Pee-Pa’s Garage Craft Brewery is hosting a market open to the public with over 35 vendors! Shop, sip, and socialize with a large variety of local artists, crafters, and small businesses. For more information about the market schedule or vendor applications visit Brewer’s Market.

Contact:

727-710-2727

[email protected]

www.facebook.com/events/1111420919989117

 

Image Research Presents: Mind Quest No.1

Hooch and Hive

1001 W Cass Street, Tampa

Saturday, July 6th | 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

‘Mind Quest’ is an ongoing and rotating sequence of gatherings in the Tampa/St. Pete region and beyond. Experience a journey of mind and body through music, energy, and community! Each installment includes a variety of sounds and environments brought forth by genre-spanning DJs and musicians from around the area, country, and world.

For more information, including DJ line-up, visit Hooch and Hive.

Contact:

813-251-1234

[email protected]

fb.me/e/5eSnxqyzW

 

2024 Emerging Artists Exhibition

Gallery at Creative Pinellas

12211 Walsingham Road, Largo

Wednesdays – Sundays, through July 21st | 10 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Discover a diverse and innovative exhibition presenting creations by 2024 Emerging Artist grant recipients! This is the eighth annual showcase, featuring original work by ten exceptional artists: Kaitlin Crockett, Vanessa Cunto, Thomas Sayers Ellis, Fran Failla, Tyler Gillespie, Antonia Lewandowski, David McCauley, Harriet Monzon-Aguirre, Gaby Rosa and Luci Westphal. Support and acquire stunning pieces from up-and-coming artists! For more information visit Creative Pinellas.

Contact:

727-582-3600

[email protected]

 

