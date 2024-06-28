“Trials & Tribulations” on Morning Energy

“Without trials and tribulation, there would be no hero” Chrissy Gibson

Every four years, many people from around the world look forward to experiencing the summer and winter Olympics Games. However, weeks before the Olympics Games are the Olympic Trials which are competitions held in certain sports to select the best participants. However, the Olympic Trials are not without its :“trials and tribulations”.

The 2024 Olympic Trials were filled with a lot of triumphs and disappointments which in some cases left many questioning the fairness of the games and/or their future continued involvement.

Trials and Tribulations are defined as the tests of one’s patience or endurance. Hence, despite the inevitability of trials and tribulations, it doesn’t mean that people should abandon their dreams.