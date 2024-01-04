Donate Now!
Will South Africa’s Genocide Petition Against Israel Save Gaza?

Posted on by Ahmed Bedier
In the latest episode of “True Talk,” we hosted human rights attorney and activist Huwaida Arraf. Co-hosts Samar and Ahmed talked with Huwaida about South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel, accusing it of genocide, and its implications at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The episode focused on the complaint, which Israel has promised to defend against at The Hague, and the potential for it to lead to a permanent ceasefire and accountability for Israel.

We also addressed the recent tragic events in Gaza, where over 23,000 people have been killed since October 7th, almost half of which are children. Huwaida provided an in-depth analysis of the lawsuit at the ICJ, as well as her insights on the latest developments in Gaza. She also offered insight of President Biden’s handling of the Gaza crisis, which many have called a genocide, and its impact on his re-election chances, particularly in key swing states. Her perspective brought a nuanced understanding of the current geopolitical situation and its influence on U.S. domestic politics.

Catch this thought-provoking episode, now available for listening below or on your favorite podcast platform.

Tags
Tags

