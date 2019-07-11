WMNF Board Statement On The Treatment of Migrants in the US

This is an editorial statement from the Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Board of Directors
The current treatment of migrants and asylum seekers by our national government has reached the point of cruelty and human rights abuses.
Daily, we hear the stories of families separated, children deprived of basic sanitation, and people locked in crowded spaces for weeks on end. This is an unacceptable way to treat anyone.
We urge U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Health and Human Services to find a humane solution immediately at whatever the necessary cost.
We urge our listeners to contact their congressperson and US senators to voice their opposition and to donate to non-profit organizations like Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, Kids In Need of Defense, and Freedom for Immigrants, who provide legal counsel and monitoring.
We believe our country can and should be better than this.  