WMNF Board Statement On The Treatment of Migrants in the US

Share this:

This is an editorial statement from the Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Board of Directors



The current treatment of migrants and asylum seekers by our national government has reached the point of cruelty and human rights abuses.

Daily, we hear the stories of families separated, children deprived of basic sanitation, and people locked in crowded spaces for weeks on end. This is an unacceptable way to treat anyone.

We urge U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Health and Human Services to find a humane solution immediately at whatever the necessary cost.



We believe our country can and should be better than this.