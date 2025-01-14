Donate Now!
WMNF SOTD 1/14/25 PUSH/PULL by Peace Cult

Posted on January 14, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for Tuesday January 14, 2025 is PUSH/PULL by Tampa alternative band Peace Cult.

Peace Cult is an alternative pop-rock group from Tampa, Florida. They consist of Emma Treneff (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Colten Catrett (lead guitar), Marina Moyer (drums), and Elliot Picciuto (bass).

Collectively, Peace Cult’s members value the true push and pull of emotion and the creation of a fun environment with their live performances. Thus this song.

Inspirations for their music range from modern day genre defying artists like Paramore and Turnstile to classics like Green Day, Jimi Hendrix and Bikini Kill – pooling only the best of the raw musical elements of punk’s past to create their own unique present day representation of the timeless culture.

More info: https://www.peacecultband.com/

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

