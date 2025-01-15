WMNF SOTD 1/15/25: Starting Over by Shelby Sol

For many people January is a time for change. Whether it is Dry January, working out more, or making a change in a relationship, the new calendar year can provide the motivation to make that change people have been thinking about for a while.

Fittingly, the WMNF Song of the Day for January 15, 2025 is “Starting Over” by Tampa’s own Shelby Sol. It released January 1, 2025.

Shelby Sol, a previous WMNF SOTDer, not only regularly releases studio revordsing, but puts on a fantastic live show. Whether by herself or backed by a large band, she is known for her smooth, emotive vocals and catchy, relatable lyrics.

Like today’s SOTD, Shelby’s music often explores themes of love, self-discovery, and empowerment that is very relatable.

Find more about Shelby Sol, including her show schedule, at https://shelbysol.com

