WMNF SOTD 1/24/25: Gonna Get in My Way (live) by The New Mastersounds with Shelby Kemp

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday January 24, 2025 is Gonna Get in My Way” (live) by The New Mastersounds with Shelby Kemp.

The New Mastersounds are a British jazz-funk and soul band formed in 1999 in Leeds, England. Renowned for their tight grooves and vintage sound, the band was the brainchild of guitarist Eddie Roberts, who sought to create a group rooted in the raw energy of 1960s and 1970s funk. Alongside Simon Allen on drums, Pete Shand on bass, and Bob Birch on Hammond organ and piano, the group developed a sound inspired by the likes of The Meters, Grant Green, and Booker T. & the M.G.’s.

Musically, The New Mastersounds excel in crafting infectious rhythms and seamless interplay among band members. Their debut album, Keb Darge Presents The New Mastersounds, released in 2001, set the tone for their career—a blend of instrumental funk, groove-laden soul, and jazz improvisation.

Over the years, The New Mastersounds have released numerous albums and toured extensively, solidifying their reputation as one of the premier live funk bands. Their concerts are renowned for their electrifying energy and ability to get audiences moving, transforming any venue into a dance floor. Their shows are a masterclass in groovy feel-good music.

For Gonna Get in My Way The new Mastersounds teamed up with Mississippian Shelby Kemp of The Lucky Strokes.

More info here: https://www.newmastersounds.com/

