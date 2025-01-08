WMNF SOTD Darling by Buboy [premiere]

It is GNV Week here at WMNF Song of the Day. It is like Shark Week, but for celebrating Gainesville, FL bands and the music they create. Completely by coincidence (truly) MusicGNV is releasing a limited edition t-shirt that is based on favorite Gainesville music t-shirt. Get yours while you can.

The WMNF Song of the Day for January 8, 2025 is “Darling” by Buboy, which releases today on streaming services.

Buboy is an independent artist and college student from Gainesville, Florida. The 19-year-old songwriter channels that restless energy into songs that are equal parts honest, relatable, and catchy. Blending influences from indie favorites beabadoobee and Dominic Fike, Buboy makes music for everyone who has realized that growing up isn’t exactly like the movies. After four years of releasing self-produced music, he is just starting to roll out his debut EP, and if you tend to like indie rock, you’ll love Buboy.

Here is Buboys description of “Darling”: “This song started as a reflection on how someone I used to be close with had changed into a person I no longer knew, but as I kept writing and producing, it evolved into a joyful celebration of growth—almost like I was talking to myself.”

On January 18th, Buboy is playing the super-cool Playground Music and Arts Festival created by Gainesville band Flipturn to support up and coming Gainesville artists. Buboy is joined by former SOTDer Prizilla and many of other great bands at Heartwood Soundstage. Tickets here.

You might also like Buboy’s previously released song. “Wasted Fridays“. Find out more about Buboy at https://www.buboymusic.com/

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.