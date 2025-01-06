WMNF SOTD: Ionize by Dionysus

It is GNV Week here at WMNF Song of the Day. It is like Shark Week, but for celebrating Gainesville, FL bands and the music they create. Completely by coincidence (truly) MusicGNV is releasing a limited edition t-shirt that is based on favorite Gainesville music tshirt. Get yours while you can.

The WMNF Song of the Day for January 6, 2025 is Ionize by Dionysus.

Dionysus plays “Astro Jazz“, a funky spacey jazz fusion blend that sounds amazing live. They were one of the of the very first WMNF SOTDers. Their mission is to foster community through their art and bring a new perspective on live instrumentation to the listener. They are Ivan Padilla on Drums, Jose Piñeiro on Saxaphone, Sebastian Sayavedra on Bass, and David Wells on Keys & Synths

Dionysus just released a new album called Eclosion on January 3rd, 2025. It is packed with instrumental songs that both groove and jam.

Dionysus is playing with Future Joy and Tommy Tangie at The Wooly in Gainesville on January 17. Tickets here.

