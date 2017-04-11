Herb Alpert Two Part Interview on Surface Noise!

DJ Lounge Laura Taylor opens wide the Cocktail Mix doors to the legendary trumpet maestro and A&M label entrepreneur Herb Alpert! Part one of the interview airs Wednesday, April 19 and a longer-form piece blasts through on Wednesday, April 26. Hear how A&M was started and other facts you might not know about one of the most famous and beloved musicians in the world! Herb Alpert and his wife Lani Hall of Brasil 66 fame appear at Capitol Theater Saturday, May 6th.

You can listen live or in the archives here.