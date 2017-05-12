All About Moms on Morning Energy

No matter where you are in the world, there is a day to celebrate moms. While it might not be on the same day around the world, there is a universal appreciation for mothers everywhere. Mother’s Day, which use to be called MOTHERING SUNDAY, did not get recognized as a national holiday in the United States UNTIL may 8th 1914. Nonetheless, since the dawn of time we have been thankful for our mothers……Today’s show is going to be all about moms…..from topics such as.. Death, Motherly Advice, and even mama boys….(yes, there is still such a thing)…We are also going to talk about those who are not moms and also how do you celebrate Mother’s day when you didn’t have a great mom.

