12/25/24 SOTD: I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day by Blind Boys of Alabama & Jay Buchanan

This week is Holiday Week here at WMNF Song of the Day!

It is Christmas Day today, a day that is special for many people around the world. The WMNF Song of the Day for December 25, 2024 is Heard The Bells on Christmas Day by Blind Boys of Alabama & Jay Buchanan.

American Gospel group the Blind Boys Of Alabama and Rival Sons frontman and singer-songwriter Jay Buchanan team up for a festive treat this holiday season, delivering to you their version of the Christmas epic ‘I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.’

“To have the opportunity to sing with the Blind Boys Of Alabama on a Christmas song, especially one that doesn’t exploit the commercial aspects of the holiday but so beautifully embraces the ethos of good will to all is nothing short of an honor for me,” states Jay Buchanan.

Complete with ringing bells and luscious harmonies, this is a Christmas song that focuses on the deeper meaning of the season. ‘I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day’ is based on a 19th century poem by the American writer Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. “Peace on earth, good will to men” Buchanan and the Blind Boys sing, a message that’s never out of date.