17 bands in 17 days – Day 13: A sweet and loud musical experience with The Dollyrots

The Dollyrots visits It's the Music with Nancy Cee.

Only 14 days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

I first met The Dollyrots when they came in for a visit to WMNF when I was a host on It’s the Music back in March of 2016. Both Kelly Odgen and her husband, Luis Cabeza were delightful, charming and full of life. Their passion for music really shines through, and it’s evident in their live performances, which are always filled with high-energy fun. When asked how they chose their name, The Dollyrots, they said, “We wanted to describe the music, which was sweet, and loud, and rough. So we put a bunch of sweet, and gummy-candy kind-of words in a pile, and a whole bunch of trashy, dirty-sorta words in another pile, and we just kept picking out names…”

The Dollyrots’ music has been featured in numerous television shows, films and commercials. They have toured with rock legends like Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and The Go-Go’s, and appeared at South by Southwest and Vans Warped Tours.

I’m really looking forward to introducing The Dollyrots in the Cantina at 8:55 PM and dancing to their power pop-punk set with a few hundred friends!

Nancy Cee, host of Wednesday Traffic Jam 3-6 PM

