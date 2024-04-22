17 bands in 17 days – Day 14: Ruthie Foster’s soulful spotlight at Tropical Heatwave

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: Ruthie Foster performs at City Winery on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

When it comes to blues, Ruthie Foster is in a league of her own. Her remarkable vocal abilities were on display during worship services at her community church in Gause, Texas. She was raised by a family of gospel singers, and her distinctive performance style became a blend of gospel, blues, and folk. Her passion for performing was sparked by national recruitment drives during her time in the Navy.

As she traveled the coast and encountered a wide range of cultures, she was motivated to combine the various styles she had come across in order to pursue a career as a professional musician in New York City. A label approached Ruthie while she was in New York with an offer of a pop artist development deal, but she turned it down since she preferred roots music and went back to her hometown to re-discover the music that had inspired her.

While there, she released her debut album, Full Circle, in 1997. This album caught the attention of musicians in the Austin scene and landed her a deal with the independent label- Blue Corn Music. Since then, she has released nine studio albums and has received five Grammy nominations.

The Rolling Stones have described her performances as “pure magic to watch and hear.” Healing Time is her most recent album, featuring collaborations with Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. Even though the first song, “Soul Searching,” is about overcoming hardships, the song’s tone is one of optimism, which represents the time period in which it was written, that being during Covid-19. Foster says herself- “This album says a lot about the period we were making it in and how I wanted to find my way out of it.”

