“A Celebration of Fathers” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
Fathers's Day Cake Jim the Photographer This image was marked with a CC BY 2.0 license

“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” —Unknown

The Father’s Day Holiday is a time to honor fathers and father figures. Although celebrating father’s day reminds us of the importance and challenges of fatherhood, it can also be a very emotional day for those who never knew their fathers, those who lost their father through death, or for those who feel as if they have failed as fathers.

As a part of our musical journey today, not only will we be highlighting positive traits of fathers and father figures, but we will also be exploring fathers of various fields as well as spend time exploring the challenges of fatherhood.

Join me, Renna Reddick Fridays from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I’m definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!

