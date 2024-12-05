Donate Now!
“BEING ROOTED AND GROUNDED” ON MORNING ENERGY

Posted on December 5, 2024 • by Renna Reddick
"Ancient Black Mulberry Tree in the grounds of Lesnes Abbey, Abbey Wood, Kent" by barry.marsh1944 is marked with Public Domain Mark 1.0.

” Be like a tree, stay grounded, keep growing, and know when to let go”
Weeks after hurricanes Helene and Milton left destructive paths throughout Florida and other parts of the east coast of the United States, many communities faced massive cleanup challenges due to excessive debris and uprooted trees. Although scattered debris is common during harsh weather conditions, many tree experts believe that healthy trees with firmly grounded roots are more resilient during harsh environmental and weather conditions..

However, much like trees, no matter what stormy conditions we may face in our lives and despite what season they may occur, so too should we strive to become more grounded whether these seasons relate to political tension, societal changes, professional disappointments or even heartbreaks. Being grounded can play such an important role in one’s survival.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance of being rooted and grounded as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.
Join me, Renna, on Friday from 4 – 6am for a very special musical journey about this extremely important and relevant topic.
