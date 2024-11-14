Donate Now!
Black Nerds Matter: Trevaughn Ellis

Posted on by Deidric Davis
Welcome to Black Nerds Matter! Today, we’re thrilled to introduce TreVaughn Ellis—a NOAA Hollings and Udall Scholar, recent American University graduate, and multi-talented artist, scientist, beekeeper, and firefighter! TreVaughn’s incredible journey has taken him from the classroom to the coastlines, and even to Oregon’s wildlands as a firefighter.

In this episode, we dig into TreVaughn’s unique background and passions, from his love for marine biology to his work with bees and honey, and how he bridges his scientific and artistic interests. As an active member of BIMS Tidal Wave 2024, TreVaughn embodies the spirit of community-driven science and creativity. He shares stories of his academic journey, his connection to NOAA, and his experiences as a beekeeper, plus insights on his art that merges science with creativity.

Don’t miss this chance to hear about TreVaughn’s future plans and ongoing projects in both the science and art worlds, including his exciting experiences in firefighting and conservation!

