“Celebrating Fathers” on Morning Energy

The Father’s Day Holiday is a time to honor fathers and father figures. Although the celebration of Father’s Day reminds us of the importance and challenges of fatherhood, it can also be a very challenging and emotional day for those who never knew their fathers or who lost their father

As a part of our musical journey today, not only will we be highlighting positive traits of fathers and father figures, but we will also spend time talking about significant people who are known for being the fathers of a particular field or invention.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to your energy!!!