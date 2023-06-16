“Celebrating Our Fathers” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Father’s Day is a time to honour fathers and father figures. Although celebrating Father’s Day reminds us of the importance and challenges of fatherhood, it can also be a very emotional day for those who never knew their fathers, those who lost their fathers through death, or for those who feel as if they have failed as fathers.

As a part of our musical journey we will be highlighting the positive traits of good fathers and father figures. We will also spend time exploring the challenges of fatherhood as well.

Join me, Renna Reddick Fridays from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I’m definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!