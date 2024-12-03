Donate Now!
WMNF airs Finding Manoomin: A Search for the Spirit of Wild Rice

Posted on December 3, 2024 • by Staff
wild rice food
Wild Rice by KellyThorson via iStock for WMNF News.

On Tuesday Cafe we aired a one-hour documentary produced by MPR and APM that is part of our recognition of Native American Heritage Month.

In Finding Manoomin: A Search for the Spirit of Wild Rice, Ojibwe citizen Leah Lemm brings us along on her journey to connect with the sacred nature of wild rice across the community and through generations. Along the way, she discusses common themes of cultural loss in Indigenous communities.

Listen to the full show here:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café hosted by WMNF news director Seán Kinane airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.
