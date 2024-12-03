WMNF airs Finding Manoomin: A Search for the Spirit of Wild Rice

Wild Rice by KellyThorson via iStock for WMNF News.

On Tuesday Cafe we aired a one-hour documentary produced by MPR and APM that is part of our recognition of Native American Heritage Month.

In Finding Manoomin: A Search for the Spirit of Wild Rice, Ojibwe citizen Leah Lemm brings us along on her journey to connect with the sacred nature of wild rice across the community and through generations. Along the way, she discusses common themes of cultural loss in Indigenous communities.

Listen to the full show here:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

