Florida Right to Clean Water amendment petition drive for the ballot in 2026

Ichetucknee Springs headwaters. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Apr. 2023).

On Tuesday Cafe (Oct 28), we focused on two important issues in Florida: elections and water.

Listen to the full show:

Florida Right to Clean & Healthy Water

An effort to get a water referendum on Florida’s ballot this year fell short. But, we spoke with organizers about their plan to get the Right to Clean Water amendment on the 2026 ballot instead. They’re gathering signatures during Early Voting.

Captain Karl Deigert is the chair of the Florida Political Action Committee, Florida Right to Clean & Healthy Waters, and Joseph Bonasia is the chair of the Florida Rights of Nature Network.

Watch this segment:

“Unfortunately, the state does not permit electronic signatures. So every petition must be a hardcopy with what they call a wet signature, blue or black ink. We launched, as I said, back on Earth Day in 2022. We are just now really at the end of November, suspending our petition gathering efforts. “We’re not close enough, really to merit continuing our efforts anymore. But we are, you know, redesigning retooling a campaign and we intend to relaunch again in February. So those people who signed petitions over the last 18 months or so they will have to sign the new petition when it launches again, later on in the winter.” – Joseph Bonasia on WMNF

One week until the General Election

A week before the last chance to vote in the 2024 General Election, we spoke with Pasco County Supervisor of Elections, Brian Corley, about how people can vote early, drop off mail ballots and what they should know about Election Day.

We also heard part of a discussion about Amendment 3, the ballot initiative to legalize the recreational use of cannabis for adults in Florida.

Watch this segment:

