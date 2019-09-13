“Friday the 13th and Common Superstitions” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day and occurs when the 13th day of the month in the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday.

Friday the 13th has inspired countless superstitions and horror films. It also inspired the term “friggatriskaidekaphobia” which means fear of the number 13. Though the origin of Friday the 13th is somewhat murky, the idea that 13 was an unlucky number dates back to ancient religion. For example, in the Christian story of the “Last Supper” and “Crucifixions” , holds that Judas (Jesus’ betrayer), was the “unlucky” 13th guest.

The fear of Friday the 13th is so widespread that some people refuse to travel or engage in business practices on this day. Additionally, many apartments and hotels omit the 13th floor, and some planes have no 13th row.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring Friday the 13th and common superstitions as it relates to various areas of our lives.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!