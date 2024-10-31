Halloween SOTD: Spirit Box by Black Valley Moon

Happy Halloween! Are you ready for a spooky, groovy good time? The WMNF Song of the Day for October 31, 2024 is Spirit Box by Black Valley Moon.

Started in 2019 by Down By Law guitarist Sam Williams III, Black Valley Moon began as an instrumental trio with influences ranging from surf, spaghetti western, lounge and many other sounds of the 1960’s, as well as more modern punk and rock. The band immediately released a full-length album, ‘The Baleful Sounds Of Black Valley Moon, Vol. 1’. In 2020, BVM joined forces with vocalist Ray Vega, releasing the ‘Vampirella’ EP.

Black Valley Moon has played the WMNF Tropical Heatwave festival and has made appearances in the WMNF studios. Spirit Box is the first single of their new dual EP (vocals/instrumentals) Curses, Wishes & Haunted Transmissions out now!

See Black Valley Moon at other bands at Quinteassence Halloween Party tonight at Quinteassence Kava Bar in Lakeland. Or come to the Black Valley Moon Day Of The Dead / Record Release show

Sat, Nov 2 at Shuffle in Tampa.

Find out more at: https://blackvalleymoon.com