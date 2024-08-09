“HOPE FOR THE BEST; PLAN FOR THE WORST” on Morning Energy

“Hope for the best, prepare for the worst” is a popular slogan which acknowledges that things may not always go as planned, yet we should do our best to remain optimistic.

Sometimes hoping for the best, could mean being prepared to support someone in their time of need as we sometimes see happen during sporting events when alternates or substitutes are prepared to step in if the intended competitor becomes unable to compete.

However, in addition to sporting events, there are many other areas in our lives that we may hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst.



On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the necessity of keeping hope alive when conditions are not always not the best.