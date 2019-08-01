Invasive Air Potatoes and Plants that Produce Edible Fruit

On Today’s WMNF Sustainable Living Show our first topic was on Invasive Air Potatoes. Gisela Bennie was our guest and she has been volunteering for the past eight years on removing these invasive vines and educating the public on how to do the same. For the remainder of the program we talked about plants and trees that produce edible fruit. Guests were Steve Robinson, University of Florida IFAS (Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences) and Pete Kanaris, owner of Green Dreams, an edible landscaping company using holistic and permaculture practices to heal the land. We talked about a large variety of fruiting plants, where they grow best and what temperatures they tolerate.
https://www.greendreamsfl.com
https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/pinellas/