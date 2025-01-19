Louise “Tempest” Rodney: A voice that united CommUnity through righteous music and service

Louise “Tempest” Rodney, the beloved host of Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop on WMNF 88.5 FM on Sunday at 6pm and dedicated nurse, passed away last Wednesday, January 15th. Her life exemplified service to others, splitting her time between healing bodies as a healthcare professional and nurturing souls through her pioneering work in community radio.

The Rodney family has created a GoFundMe account and is seeking contributions to help cover the following expenses:

Funeral or cremation expenses.

Memorial service arrangements.

Any other unforeseen costs related to her passing.

You can contribute here: GoFundMe: Remembering Louise, A Life of Service, Love, and Music.

In the late 80’s when WMNF was still young and hip hop was new, Tempest was drawn to local radio. Former Program Director Randy Wynn said, “I met Tempest when she was 18 and she was one of Kenny Ks K-ettes. Then about twenty years later she applied for her own WMNF show.”

Tempest’s approach to radio programming was revolutionary in its inclusivity, featuring not only traditional gospel but also contemporary Christian hip-hop, demonstrating how sacred music could evolve while maintaining its spiritual essence. She understood that music could be both righteous and relevant, using it as a tool to unite people across generational and cultural divides.

As the dynamic host of WMNF’s Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop, she earned recognition as WMNF’s Programmer/Show of the Year and was nominated for the Tampa Bay Gospel Awards in 2015/2016. Her show became a cornerstone of Tampa Bay’s community radio landscape, where she masterfully blended righteous music from around the world with engaging conversations about current events and industry news. Tempest also made sure the show was also a place to highlight local DJ talent, a throwback to that earlier time when the DJ rather than the rapper was the star. Tempest’s devotion to the show and her values kept Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop full of “positive influences and music that is uplifting and reviving to the soul.”

Through Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop Crew, she cultivated a space where “CommUnity” wasn’t just a catchphrase but a lived reality. Her wit, humor, and commitment to “keeping it real” drew new listeners weekly, building bridges across different segments of the community.

Next Sunday, January 26, from 4 to 7 PM, the crew of Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop will host a special tribute to Tempest.

Tempest’s impact extended far beyond her roles in healthcare and broadcasting. She was known for her tireless activism and involvement in local initiatives, always finding ways to uplift and support those around her.

While her voice may no longer grace the Sunday airwaves, Tempest’s impact on Tampa Bay’s cultural landscape, healthcare community, and her contribution to the evolution of broadcasting will continue to resonate. She showed us that community service could take many forms, all while being simultaneously entertaining and uplifting, professional and personal, righteous, and real.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting WMNF 88.5 FM’s community programming, helping to ensure that the spirit of CommUnity that Tempest championed continues to thrive.

ValTrenda expresses her love for Tempest.

Dwight Scarlett (DJ Dark Vater) expresses his love and respect for Tempest.

“What tempest meant to me” by Chris (Spice) Spicer.

Honoring Tempest: The Righteous Queen of Hip Hop Gospel and Beacon of Compassion by Dr. Patricia Hauser

This tribute is for “Tempest” The Righteous Quenn of Hip Hop Gospel, who built a brand at WMNF Tampa…In a world often overshadowed by self-interest, there shines a beacon of compassion and generosity—a true embodiment of altruism.

Tempest is and was…this remarkable person who dedicated her life to uplifting those in need, becoming a source of hope and inspiration for many.

With unwavering kindness, She offered a listening ear, a helping hand, and a heart full of love, that will forever change the lives of countless individuals in the Tampa Bay Area and Beyond!



I want to say that Tempest commitment to service was not merely a duty but a calling. Whether volunteering at local shelters, mentoring youth, or advocating for social justice, she approached every endeavor with passion and purpose. She understood that even the smallest act of kindness could ignite a spark of change, and she worked tirelessly to ensure that no one felt alone in their struggles.



Tempest, legacy is not just in the lives she touched directly but in the ripples of kindness she inspired in those around her.

AND, as we remember this incredible soul, let us carry forward her spirit of generosity, striving to make our communities brighter and more inclusive. Her impact will forever resonate, reminding us that true greatness lies in lifting others.

She will be truly Missed!

Dr. H, Sunday Morning Gospel Classic Hour