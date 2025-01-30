Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Mary Gauthier & Jaimee Harris: Live on Words & Music this Saturday

Posted on January 30, 2025 • by Marcie Finkelstein
Share

It’s been 25 years since Mary Gauthier released Drag Queens in Limousines, and the song about not belonging kicked her career kicked into high gear.

Now Mary is celebrating the anniversary, touring with her partner, singer-songwriter Jaimee Harris. They’ll be playing at Gram Parsons Derry Down tonight, January 30th, the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center tomorrow, January 31st, and Fogartyville on Saturday, February 1st, and Sunday, February 2nd.

And they’re offering Marcie Finkelstein – and WMNF listeners – a very special treat: They’ll visit the station Saturday during Words & Music to chat and sing a few songs. Marcie has been fortunate to interview both, and both are open, honest, and thoughtful in conversation as well as uniquely talented artists.

Each has transformed personal struggle into works that offer a much-needed dose these days of encouragement and compassion.

You can explore Marcie’s previous interviews on Words & Music by clicking here.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

“THE POWER OF SILENCE” on Morning Energy

“Nothing strengthens authority so much as silence”…..Leonardo da Vinci Renowned fashion...

WMNF SOTD 1/30/2025: Gravity Blues by Have Gun, Will Travel

The WMNF Song of the Day for January 30, 2025...

Real News, Cool Vibes: WMNF’s winter fund drive 2025

Celebrating 45 Years of Community Radio | February 19-26  In...

WMNF SOTD 1/29/25: Let’s Go Surfing by Lychee Camp

The WMNF Song of the Day for January 29, 2025...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room
Player position: