Mary Gauthier & Jaimee Harris: Live on Words & Music this Saturday

It’s been 25 years since Mary Gauthier released Drag Queens in Limousines, and the song about not belonging kicked her career kicked into high gear.

Now Mary is celebrating the anniversary, touring with her partner, singer-songwriter Jaimee Harris. They’ll be playing at Gram Parsons Derry Down tonight, January 30th, the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center tomorrow, January 31st, and Fogartyville on Saturday, February 1st, and Sunday, February 2nd.

And they’re offering Marcie Finkelstein – and WMNF listeners – a very special treat: They’ll visit the station Saturday during Words & Music to chat and sing a few songs. Marcie has been fortunate to interview both, and both are open, honest, and thoughtful in conversation as well as uniquely talented artists.

Each has transformed personal struggle into works that offer a much-needed dose these days of encouragement and compassion.

