“Protecting Our Environment” on Morning Energy

On April 8th 2024, many people around the world witnessed a total solar eclipse which left some questioning how solar eclipses affect the Earth. Some of thechanges observed during solar eclipses) include: temperature changes, a change in wind speed and a change in the earth’s atmosphere.

The 2024 solar eclipse came on the heels of Earth Month which is an extension of the Earth Day movement. The first Earth Day celebration in the United States was held on April 22, 1970 as a grassroots movement to raise awareness about environmental issues and environmental justice.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring environmental issues to include: exploring the history of Earth Day, learning about top environmental concerns, and sharing every day tips on what we can do to improve the quality of our environment.