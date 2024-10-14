SOTD 10/14/24: FLorida Man by Selwyn Birchwood

The WMNF Song of the Day for October 14, 2024 is FLorida Man by Tampa’s own Selwyn Birchwood.

Selwyn Birchwood is well known to WMNF. He has played our Tropical Heatwave festival and many shows in the area. Birchwood is a dynamic blues artist known for his fresh take on the genre, blending traditional blues with funk, rock, and soulful storytelling. Birchwood brings a distinct Southern flair to his sound, reflecting the cultural diversity and musical influences of the region. His music is rooted in the blues but isn’t afraid to push boundaries, incorporating modern rhythms and thought-provoking lyrics that tackle both personal and social themes.

Birchwood’s connection to Florida is more than geographical—it shapes his identity as a musician. The state’s lively mix of blues, jazz, and funk scenes provided fertile ground for his creative growth. He got an early start in the local music circuit and was mentored by blues legend Sonny Rhodes, who introduced him to life on the road and inspired him to develop his own style.

Birchwood is known for a high energy live show that includes lots of big smiles and occasionally playing the guitar with his tongue. His albums like Don’t Call No Ambulance and Living in a Burning House showcase his ability to mix deep blues grooves with socially conscious storytelling. With his Florida roots, Birchwood represents the evolving face of modern blues—rich in tradition but constantly evolving.

Birchwood is playing Friday, October 18 at the Safety Harbor Art And Music Center. FLorida Man is from his 2023 album Exorcist on Alligator Records.