SOTD 10/25/24: You Stepped Out Of A Dream by Samara Joy

If you’d like to hear Grammy-award-winning jazz phenomenon Samara Joy live, you still have a chance. Due to Hurricane Milton, Joy has rescheduled her Bilheimer Capitol Theatre performance from Sunday, October 13, 2024 to TONIGHT Friday, October 25, 2024. As of this writing there are only a very, very few Mezzanine tickets available.

Given this news, the WMNF Song of the Day for October 25, 2024 is You Stepped Out Of A Dream by Samara Joy.

A native of the Bronx, Samara Joy became entranced by classic R&B as a child and cut her teeth as a singer in her church’s gospel choir. And while her family history is deeply musical, she didn’t delve into the jazz tradition until college at SUNY Purchase. During her studies there she won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, which introduced her to the larger jazz scene as a rising star to watch.

Joy’s new Verve Records release, Portrait, is the follow-up to Linger Awhile, her 2022 breakthrough LP, and it represents the next phase in the jazz singer’s continuing artistic evolution — unbound by expectations.

Find out more at: https://www.samarajoy.com/