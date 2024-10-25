Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 10/25/24: You Stepped Out Of A Dream by Samara Joy

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

If you’d like to hear Grammy-award-winning jazz phenomenon Samara Joy live, you still have a chance. Due to Hurricane Milton, Joy has rescheduled her Bilheimer Capitol Theatre performance from Sunday, October 13, 2024 to TONIGHT Friday, October 25, 2024. As of this writing there are only a very, very few Mezzanine tickets available.

Given this news, the WMNF Song of the Day for October 25, 2024 is You Stepped Out Of A Dream by Samara Joy.

A native of the Bronx, Samara Joy became entranced by classic R&B as a child and cut her teeth as a singer in her church’s gospel choir. And while her family history is deeply musical, she didn’t delve into the jazz tradition until college at SUNY Purchase. During her studies there she won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, which introduced her to the larger jazz scene as a rising star to watch.

Joy’s new Verve Records release, Portrait, is the follow-up to Linger Awhile, her 2022 breakthrough LP, and it represents the next phase in the jazz singer’s continuing artistic evolution — unbound by expectations. 

Find out more at: https://www.samarajoy.com/

Tags
, ,

You may also like

SOTD 10/24/24: Slippery People by Say She She

[Note: We don't have the podcast rights to this song....

SOTD 10/23/24: Anymore by Just Courtesy

The WMNF Song of the Day for October 23rd is...

WMNF is set to recreate one of the greatest concert movies of all time: Stop Making Sense

While David Byrne’s work with Talking Heads revolutionized rock music,...

In Pictures: WMNF Halloween Ball delivers a night of glamour and gothic fun

Thanx to everyone who attended our WMNF Halloween Ball at...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎃👻 Throwing it back to the WMNF Halloween Ball 2023! 👻🎃 with one of our favorite spooky snaps from last year’s costume contest! 🕸️🖤 We host this sinister bash every year, so if you missed the last two, be on the lookout for sneak peeks of next season's brand-new theme! 👀✨ Get ready for more thrills and chills — we’ll see you at the next one! 💀🖤#ThrowbackThursday #WMNFHalloweenBall #SpookySeason #HalloweenVibes 🎃This year's Halloween Ball was a spook-tacular success! 👻 A huge shoutout to the incredibly talented artists who brought the spooky vibes to life at New World Tampa! 🖤 We host this hauntingly fun event every year, complete with fresh themes and thrilling performances. If you missed out this time, don’t fret—there’s always next year! Mark your calendars, and we’ll see you at the next Halloween Ball! 🕸️✨ #wmnf #HalloweenBall2024 #NewWorldTampa #TampaEvents 📸 Credit: John Mazz This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in at 2pm for @thewanderinghours! This group plays a blend traditional folk music with modern vibes, creating an adventurous sound that feels both new and familiar. 🎶✨ Winning Best of the Bay two times this is a group that you don't want to miss! Watch live on Facebook, or listen on 88.5 FM on your radio dial or the WMNF app! 🎻 #FolkMusic #AltCountry #ModernFolk #Bluegrass #wmnf #TheWanderingHours Tomorrow after 11am on Talking Animals Radio Show Duncan Strauss will talk with Nancy Murrah about her Org Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and their upcoming Wildlife Festival Featuring local animal friendly businesses, Wildlife habitats, Wildlife education, and a puppet show! Follow them for wildlife rehab adventures, and education on how you can help save the planet! You don't want to miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #WowFest24 #wmnf #TalkingAnimalsRadioShow #WildlifeAdvocate #WildlifeEducation 🎶 It’s time for another WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY! 🎶 with featured artist TopHouse! 🙌✨ Tune in today at 2 PM! Click Listen in linktree (in bio), through the WMNF app, or 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎧 You don't want to miss it! ⬇️📽️ #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Revenge of the Synth
Player position: