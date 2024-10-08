We interrupt our previously scheduled WMNF Song of the Day to bring you this vital Leon Russell cover of the classic Dylan song. SOTD 10/8/24: It’s A Hard Rain Gonna Fall.

Please be safe during hurricane Milton. This is literally the storm of the century for Tampa Bay.

Remember that WMNF will be on-air providing regular news and hurricane updates regularly. WMNF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) and will be staffed around the clock. You can find all updates here: https://www.wmnf.org/what-you-need-to-know-for-hurricane-milton/