SOTD 11/11/24: Name of the Game by The Mavericks

It is November 11. In the US, this day is the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, which ended the World War I hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918. Veterans are thanked for their services to the United States on Veterans Day.

We can also thank some musical veterans – artists that have persevered through shifting and challenges cultural and economic trends to bring us joy and insight. The WMNF Song of the Day for November 11, 2024 is Name of the Game by The Mavericks.

The Mavericks, an American band known for their unique blend of rock, country, and Latin influences, have carved out a distinctive place in the music world. They formed in Miami, Florida, in 1989. The band currently consists of Raúl Malo – lead vocals, guitar; Paul Deakin – drums; Jerry Dale McFadden – keyboards, vocals; and Eddie Perez – guitars.

Their self-titled debut album, released in 1990, laid the groundwork for their future success. However, their big break came with their 1994 album What a Crying Shame, featuring hits like “O What a Thrill” and the title track. The album’s success propelled them into the mainstream, showcasing their eclectic sound and earning them critical acclaim.

Throughout their career, The Mavericks have seamlessly integrated genres, often incorporating horns, tropical rhythms, and lush instrumentation. After a hiatus from 2003 to 2012, the band reunited and embraced even more diverse influences, releasing albums that celebrate their fusion of country, rock, and Latin music with a fresh and modern twist.

Name of the Game is of The Mavericks’ most recent album, “Moon and Stars”. It contains many popular WMNF Songs including the title tracks with Sierra Ferrell.

WMNF LOVES The Mavericks! You can hear a 15 minute interview between WMNF’s Marcie Finkelstein and The Maverick’s Raul Malo on her Words and Music page.

The Mavericks are performing at the BayCare Sound in Clearwater this Thursday with Dwight Yoakam. More info: https://www.themavericksband.com/

