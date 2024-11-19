Donate Now!
SOTD 11/19/24: Trunk Rum by Dogs in a Pile

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for November 19, 2024 is Trunk Rum by Dogs in a Pile.

If you think the name is funny, you are not alone. “Dogs in a Pile” comes from a line of the Grateful Dead song “He’s Gone”. But even though they have played some Dead songs in their time, but they are not a cover band.

The quintet, based in Asbury Park, NJ, is comprised of (in order of stage arrangement): Jeremy Kaplan (vocals, keyboards), Brian Murray (vocals, guitar), Joey Babick (drums), Jimmy Law (vocals, guitar), Sam Lucid (vocals, bass).

You might have seen them at Crowbar opening for Andy Frasco & The U.N. in May. (You can hear that right here on Bandcamp). If you play your cards right, you can see them at the Sunshine Hootenanny in Brooksville this weekend, with moe., former SOTDer Karina Rykman, and many others.

Here is a live version:

