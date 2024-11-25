Donate Now!
SOTD 11/25/24: Ominous Night by Before Arcadia

Posted on November 25, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for November 25, 2024 is Ominous Night by Before Arcadia, a local rock band from Tampa.

Before Arcadia writes optimistic songs about pushing through the strife and finding your happy, simple life. Fronted by Markus Zakaria, with guitarist Ethan Elmore, bassist Mike Bailey, and drummer Nicole Cognato; this group has taken off the starting line by force, and drives ahead with the determination, will, and action to get crowds around the world hearing our stories, dancing till their feet hurt, and joining us as we all reflect on the lives we led, Before Arcadia.

Link: https://beforearcadia.com/

