SOTD 11/5/24: Every Body by Ariana and the Rose

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Today is the day! If you have not already, get out and VOTE! Voting is for everybody! The WMNF Song of the Day for November 5, 2024 is Every Body by Ariana and the Rose.

Reminder: WMNF has voting resources here: https://www.wmnf.org/vote

Ariana and the Rose is a Brooklyn based, singer/songwriter. Her 80s tinged, synth-pop songs have amassed over 15M streams and her “piano chats” series, talking about everything from dating and relationships to women’s issues, all sat at the piano, have been viewed over 17M times. “The Breakup Variety Hour,” out in 2025, is her second album, on the heels of the critically acclaimed debut album, Lonely Hearts Club, released in 2022.

Ariana and the Rose is currently performing a one-woman show about her recent breakup. Equal parts pop concert and one-woman show, join Ariana as she sifts through the wreckage of a relationship that has left her floored. You can expect pop bops, neurosis and catharsis. You can find out more at https://www.arianaandtherose.com/

