SOTD 12/11/24: Alberta Postcard by Trout Fishing in America

Ever think about just dropping everything and going to Canada? Well the band Trout Fishing in America did just that… and these men from Houston, TX wrote a song about exploring the Canadian Rockies in the winter.

The WMNF Song of the Day for Wednesday December 11, 2024 is Alberta Postcard by Trout Fishing in America.

This is a special recording from a live concert ay Skipper’s Smokehouse that occurred exactly 25 years ago today, 12/11/99. The song comes from the WMNF CD “Fish Out of Water 2 : Coming up for Air” that was released in 2001. You can read about it here. The station has a full set of Fish Out of Water CDs, if you would like these incredibly rare WMNF collectors items make a donation contact [email protected].

More info about Trout Fishing In America: https://www.troutmusic.com/