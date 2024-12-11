Donate Now!
SOTD 12/11/24: Alberta Postcard by Trout Fishing in America

Posted on December 11, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Ever think about just dropping everything and going to Canada? Well the band Trout Fishing in America did just that… and these men from Houston, TX wrote a song about exploring the Canadian Rockies in the winter.

The WMNF Song of the Day for Wednesday December 11, 2024 is Alberta Postcard by Trout Fishing in America.

This is a special recording from a live concert ay Skipper’s Smokehouse that occurred exactly 25 years ago today, 12/11/99. The song comes from the WMNF CD “Fish Out of Water 2 : Coming up for Air” that was released in 2001. You can read about it here. The station has a full set of Fish Out of Water CDs, if you would like these incredibly rare WMNF collectors items make a donation contact [email protected].

More info about Trout Fishing In America: https://www.troutmusic.com/

