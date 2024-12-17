Donate Now!
SOTD 12/17/24: River of Gold by Donna the Buffalo

Posted on December 17, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for December 17, 2024 is “River of Gold” by Donna the Buffalo.

Donna the Buffalo, a rootsy Americana jam band founded in 1989, from TrumansburgNew York. It has built a devoted following with their infectious live performances and feel-good, community-driven vibe. Known for blending folk, zydeco, rock, and reggae, their live shows are more than concerts—they’re celebrations of music and connection. Fans, affectionately known as “The Herd,” gather from far and wide to experience Donna the Buffalo’s uplifting grooves and danceable rhythms. Their signature sound, driven by Tara Nevins’ soulful vocals, fiddle, and accordion, and Jeb Puryear’s guitar and songwriting, makes each performance a unique and spirited journey.

Tampa holds a special place in the band’s heart. Whether performing at Skipper’s Smokehouse, a WMNF favorite local venue, or music festivals like WMNF’s Tropical Heatwave, Donna the Buffalo’s connection to the Tampa community remains strong, especially in the winter when the weather is nicer than New York’s :).

You can be a part of Donna the Buffalo’s Skipper’s Smokehouse New Years Eve tradition. Tickets here.

Follow them: https://www.instagram.com/officialdonnathebuffalo

Listen to a version of River of Gold recorded live at Skipper’s Smokehouse in 1999 here below. WMNF published this an 15 other live songs recorded live in the Tampa area on its Fish Out of Water CD. Volumes 1,2, and 3 are available for a donation to WMNF.

Or buy it here, or listen on Spotify or YouTube below.

As a bonus here are Tara and Jeb of Donna the Buffalo in WMNF’s Studio 1 playing some music and talking with Nancy Cee and Grateful Ed back ten years ago!

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

