SOTD 12/20/24: Lifeline by Hope Darling

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 20th, 2024 is Lifeline by Tampa’s own alternative/modern rock band, Hope Darling.

Hope Darling is a rock band that creates music with beautifully passionate vocals, blissful melodies with a brilliantly immersive full band sound. The band joins together the talents of lead singer and primary song writer Gabriel Sanchez, lead guitar player and vocalist Jason Donadio, drummer Jeff Durso, rhythm guitar player and vocalist Frank Dancey, and bassist as well as vocalist Richie Gomez.

Sanchez says “Lifeline is a song about finding connection, the need to connect and the desire to connect with others.” This song was chosen by Spike Lee and placed on his Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have it” and the soundtrack for the show. The song is from Hope Darling’s album Ensō that came out earlier this year.

Hope Darling have been guests and performed on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase with Ken Apperson.

For more info about the band: https://www.hopedarling.com