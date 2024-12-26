SOTD 12/26/24: Chanukah Prayer by Carole King

This week is Holiday Week here at WMNF Song of the Day!

Today marks the first full day of Hanukkah. There will be music dedicated to the Festival of Lights all throughout the week on WMNF and special Hanukkah programs on Sunday Simcha last Sunday (listen via archive) and this coming Sunday from 2pm to 3pm, hosted by WMNF’s Joy Katzen-Guthrie.

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 26, 2024 is Chanukah Prayer by Carole King from her 2011 album A Holiday Carole. In this song King uses an original melody to sing lyrics based on the traditional prayer for the candle lighting during Hanukkah.

Chag Hanukkah sameach!