Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 12/26/24: Chanukah Prayer by Carole King

Posted on December 26, 2024 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

This week is Holiday Week here at WMNF Song of the Day!

Today marks the first full day of Hanukkah. There will be music dedicated to the Festival of Lights all throughout the week on WMNF and special Hanukkah programs on Sunday Simcha last Sunday (listen via archive) and this coming Sunday from 2pm to 3pm, hosted by WMNF’s Joy Katzen-Guthrie.

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 26, 2024 is Chanukah Prayer by Carole King from her 2011 album A Holiday Carole. In this song King uses an original melody to sing lyrics based on the traditional prayer for the candle lighting during Hanukkah.

Chag Hanukkah sameach! 

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

12/25/24 SOTD: I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day by Blind Boys of Alabama & Jay Buchanan

It is Christmas Day today, a day that is special...

SOTD 12/24/24: Waiting on the Big Man by Kelly Finnigan

This week is Holiday Week here at WMNF Song of...

Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl Movie Review

Laufey's A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl Movie Review...

SOTD 12/23/24: Hey! Merry Christmas! by The Mavericks

The WMNF Song of the Day for Monday December 23,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: