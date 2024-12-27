SOTD 12/27/24: The Light of Hanukkah by Sarah AKA The Unknown Artist

This week is Holiday Week here at WMNF Song of the Day!

Yesterday’s artist for Song of the Day was by a very famous musician. Today’s is not. The WMNF Song of the Day for December 27, 2024 is The Light of Hanukkah by Sarah AKA The Unknown Artist.

She is a musician who I produce her own music and writes the lyrics, develop melodies, and sings for the joy of it. She currently lives in the Pacific Northwest, but is hoping to relocate to the Tampa Bay area soon.

When asked about “The Light of Hanukkah” this is what Sarah AKA The Unknown Artist had to say:

Several months ago, I was inspired to write and produce a song for friends and family to be heard during our Hanukkah celebrations. I also felt there was room for a Hanukkah song that contained a blessing at the end. Since Hanukkah is a time when families unite, I kept cross-generational appeal in mind. I wanted to create a song that united families, but also allowed them to reflect on the deep significance of this holiday. I chose a folk/popular instrumentation because it could have a wider appeal across generations. Once the idea took root, the words flowed and the simple but beautiful melody was born soon after. After several people heard this new composition, I was encouraged to share it with a wider audience. This song was written from the heart and is very dear to me.

I am a classically trained opera singer, but switched to jazz and popular vocals several years ago. Creating music in a variety of genres has been a life-long hobby, but I have never tried to make a career out of being a musician. I have taken the safe road and kept my “day job” while creating music in the evenings. Yet, this past year has been incredibly fruitful and soon I will have enough songs for an album.

Chag Hanukkah sameach!