SOTD 12/5/24: Hippies for the Win by Keller Williams

The WMNF Song of the Day for December 5, 2024 is “Hippies for the Win” by the one and only one-man jam band legend: Keller Williams. He is playing a WMNF benefit show at Skipper’s Smokehouse TOMORROW.

If you haven’t heard of Keller Williams, Googling will mostly turn up real estate listings. So let us clue you in on one of the most unique forces in the world of music. Keller is a genre-bending wizard, blending funk, bluegrass, folk, jazz, and even a dash of reggae into his quirky, feel-good sound. And while he’s known as a nationwide touring powerhouse, his connection to Florida is one of the most interesting threads in his musical tapestry.

Let’s start with what makes Keller so cool—he’s a one-man show, but his music sounds like a full-on band is grooving along with him. The secret? Looping. Using pedals, he layers guitar, bass lines, percussion, and even his beatboxing to create this rich, textured sound that feels alive and improvisational. Watching him building it in real-time, you can tell he’s having as much fun as the crowd, and that energy is totally infectious.

Now, back to Florida. Keller Williams has a serious soft spot for the Sunshine State, and it’s easy to see why. We love our live music music, especially the jam and festival scenes, and Keller’s vibe fits right in. From iconic venues like the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park to beachside gigs that feel more like parties with your best friends to Skipper’s Smokehouse, he’s made Florida a regular stop on his extensive touring schedule. That’s why WMNF’s Keller William’s show sold out last year and probably will again this year! There’s a kind of synergy between his music and the moss-draped oaks and sun-drenched sand that feels magical.

“Hippies for the Win” Is off Keller’s latest album, Deer, out now.

Get tickets for the show here!