SOTD 8/19/24 Roll With the Thunder by Lonesome Joy

The WMNF Song of the the Day is Roll With the Thunder by Lonesome Joy.

Lonesome Joy is Americana with a backbeat. Modern-day roots-rock with classic songwriting. Music for today’s world, inspired by timeless artists like Harry Nilsson, Paul Simon, and the Beatles… That’s the sound of Lonesome Joy, the new project from piano-pounding frontman Stevie Redstone. Lonesome Joy played at Bonnaroo this summer and is playing Sept 7th in Nashville at the Vinyl Lounge

Links:

https://www.lonesomejoy.com/

The best way to submit your music is to email the song file to [email protected]. Be sure to include interesting facts about the song and links to your socials. Also include the statement that you allow the use of your song for podcasting. We can provide a simple license agreement as needed.