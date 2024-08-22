Donate Now!
SOTD 8/22/24: Barefoot on the Dancefloor by Moon Taxi

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Not everyone likes going barefoot. They either don’t like the feeling, don’t want to get their feet dirty, or risk calluses. However, going barefoot can be freeing – a childlike freedom where can really connect. The WMNF Song of the Day for August 22, 2024 is Barefoot on the Dancefloor by Moon Taxi.

Moon Taxi is a five-member Nashville-based indie alt-rock band. Moon Taxi vocalist/guitarist Trevor Terndrup, lead guitarist Spencer Thomson, bassist Tommy Putnam, keyboardist Wes Bailey, and drummer Tyler Ritter. The band has been included on the Coachella, Hangout, Forecastle, Beale Street, Summerfest and Firefly music festival bills.

They play Jannus Live on October 12.

Links:

https://ridethemoontaxi.com/

You can listen to WMNF Song of the Day on the web, as podcast, as Spotify Playlist, or YouTube playlist. You can find all the details, and how to submit your music, on our webpage: https://www.wmnf.org/events/song-of-the-day/

