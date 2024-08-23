SOTD 8/23/2024: Just Breathe by Kristopher James

Did you go to Tropical Heatwave this year? Among the top acts such as the The Record Company, The Dollyrots, Say She She, Ruthie Foster and more, Kristopher James absolutely blew the roof off the Cantina stage. The WMNF Song of the Day for August 23, 2024 is Just Breath by Kristopher James.

Tampa native Americana/Soul songwriter and performer, Kristopher James, can synchronously transition from crooningly elegant falsetto to soaring soulful bellows – as his vocals and melody shine in the spotlight of the stage. In 2019, Kristopher released his genre-arching full length, “Kindness Never Quits”, that rooted him as one of the most soulful voices in the South East – ushering him into position to support acts such as Marc Broussard, David Ryan Harris, Laura Reed, Kyshona Armstrong and so many more. He is also a super nice guy. 🙂

Just Breathe was released July 12, 2024.

https://www.kristopherjamesmusic.com

