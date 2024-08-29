SOTD 8/29/24 Straight Lines by The Drain Outs

Quick. Name one band best described as “Angular Jangular Tampa”. That’s right! It’s “The Drain Outs”! Good job. I knew you could do it. WMNF has the smartest listeners. 🙂 The WMNF Song of the Day for August 29, 2024 is “Straight Lines” by The Drain Outs.

The Drain Outs also describe their music as “transcendent, high energy garage rock that wears its heart on its dirty sleeve. We draw influence from 60’s Valley/Brit pop, 90’s alt, and modern surf rock.”

When asked about “Straight Lines” The Drain Outs said that the song is about getting funneled into the ques of modern monotony, going a bit looney and finding a brief escape. Your most valuable and rarest of resources, time, always moving in one straight direction. Forward.

The Drain Outs have a new album called “Channel” that dropped June 28, 2024.

