SOTD 8/30/24: Wrapped in Sunshine by The Dollyrots

Did you know that Slim Whitman was from Tampa? True story. He will not be playing WMNF’s 45th Birthday. You know who else is from Tampa and WILL be partying down with WMNF and friends? THE DOLLYROTS! The WMNF Song of the Day for August 30, 2024 is Wrapped in Sunshine by The Dollyrots.

The Dollyrots are a pop-punk band now based in Los Angeles, formed in 2000 by childhood friends Kelly Ogden (vocals, bass) and Luis Cabezas (guitar). Their music is characterized by catchy melodies, energetic guitar riffs, and playful lyrics, blending punk rock’s raw energy with a pop sensibility. The Dollyrots gained popularity in the early 2000s, thanks in part to their infectious sound and Kelly Ogden’s charismatic stage presence.

The band has released several albums, including fan favorites like “Because I’m Awesome” (2007) and “Whiplash Splash” (2017). Their music often tackles themes of youth, rebellion, and fun, resonating with fans who appreciate their upbeat, feel-good approach to punk rock. The Dollyrots are known for their relentless touring schedule, building a loyal fanbase through their energetic live performances and maintaining a close connection with their audience through social media and crowdfunding platforms.