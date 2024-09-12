Donate Now!
SOTD 9/12/24: Before I Let Go, by Maze ft, Frankie Beverly.

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for August 12, 2024 is Before I Let Go, by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly.

This song is dedicated to Frankie Beverly, who passed away yesterday at the age of 77. 

His death was announced Wednesday by his family in a Facebook post, which reads:

Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.

He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends.

Love one another as he would want that for us all.

Howard Stanley Beverly aka Frankie Beverly

12/6/46 – 9/10/24

The Beverly Family

Maze, the renowned R&B band led by Frankie Beverly, rose to prominence in the late 1970s and became a significant force in the soul and R&B music landscape. Originally formed in Philadelphia as “Raw Soul,” the band relocated to San Francisco, where they were discovered by Marvin Gaye. With Gaye’s mentorship, the band adopted the name “Maze” and crafted a sound that combined smooth R&B with elements of soul, funk, and jazz. Their music resonated with audiences due to its emotional depth, laid-back grooves, and relatable lyrics.

His music has been sampled and covered over 200 times by artists including 50 Cent, Beyoncé, 2Pac and Daft Punk.

Beverly, the lead singer, songwriter, and producer of Maze, was instrumental in shaping the band’s distinctive style. Beverly’s signature smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics became the core of Maze’s identity. His writing often centered on themes of love, life’s challenges, and personal introspection, which endeared the band to listeners who appreciated both the emotional resonance and the infectious rhythms of their songs.

The song “Before I Let Go,” one of Maze’s biggest hits, exemplifies Beverly’s unique contribution to the band’s sound. Released in 1981 on their album Live in New Orleans, the track became an enduring classic. It is a vibrant, upbeat song that blends soulful grooves with a hint of funk, making it a staple at celebrations and parties. The lyrics, though focused on love and parting ways, carry a positive, feel-good energy that contrasts with the emotional weight of the subject matter. Beverly’s smooth delivery and the song’s lively instrumentation helped it transcend time, becoming a beloved anthem across generations.

