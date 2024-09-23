SOTD 9/23/24: Great Highway by The Wandering Hours

Formed in 2018, original American string band The Wandering Hours based here in Tampa Bay, Florida, are great friends with WMNF. Playing fiddle, mandolin, banjo, guitar, and upright bass, they put out an album “Live from Room 1210” recorded on-air in-studio with former DJ Amanda Doyle, during her Thursday night program. Additionally, they are going to be featured on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase in the next few weeks.

The WMNF Song of the Day for September 23, 20024 is Great Highway by The Wandering Hours. It is a going down the road, feeling good kinda song. Mandolin player John Hoover wrote it about the new experiences they find on the open road.

You can hear The Wandering Hours’ original take on old-time, early bluegrass, and folk music live at many upcoming shows in the Tampa Bay area including Beats on the Street this Saturday September 28, 2024. Find out more here: https://waterstreettampa.com/beats-on-the-street

Link for more info: https://www.thewanderinghours.com