SOTD 9/26/2024: Hurt Enough by The Pilot Waves

The WMNF Song of the Day for September 26, 2024, is Hurt Enough by The Pilot Waves.

The Pilot Waves is an indie rock band based in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pilot Waves’ sound incorporates elements of ‘60s psychedelia and ‘90s alternative rock, with an emphasis on emotionally driven melodies. Their name is derived from the Pilot-wave theory of quantum mechanics. Fueled by singer/songwriter Tristan Jarvis, the band’s lineup includes Rob Kelley on bass, TC smith on drums, with Brad Sumner often joining live on guitar.

Hurt Enough is off the album ‘AION’, recorded at Candor Recording was produced by Ryan Boesch and released on November 10th 2023.

The Pilot Waves is Playing Monufest in New Port Richey, on Friday, October 18, 2024 with acts Gillian Carter, Pogoh, and many other bands.

More info: http://thepilotwaves.com/

Oh, and today is Tristan from The Pilot Waves’ birthday! 🎉