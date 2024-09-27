SOTD 9/27/2024: Lack of Certainty by Guy Average

The WMNF Song of the Day for September 27, 2024 is Lack of Certainty by Guy Average.

The Tampa-based, multi-instrumentalist/singer-songwriter blends the familiar feeling of lush soul R&B with a layer of funk and heavy-hitting grooves. Guy Average is performing at BOTH Vibes of the Bay and Beats of the Streets TOMORROW, Saturday, September 28, 2024 in Tampa. (As of this writing, both events are planning to occur as scheduled).

When we asked him asked it how it felt to perform at both fests within a few hours of each other, he said:

I’m super excited to be playing both fests in a day. I’ve never done two gigs in a day, especially two big local events so I’m just grateful to be able to put on a good show twice. I think also it excites me with the second show because by then the band will be super warmed up haha.

Find out more: https://www.theguyaverage.com/